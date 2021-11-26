Fear of diseases as Capital reels under waterlogging

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Residents have raised concerns about the risk of spread of vector- and water-borne diseases amid the pandemic due to waterlogging in several locations in the city to the heavy rain. Health officials have also pointed that in areas with high population density and poor sanitation are more prone to the spread of various diseases and steps are being taken to prevent them.

While roads and lanes in several locations in the city such as Thampanoor, Vanchiyoor, Kamaleshwaram have been inundated with flood water due to the recent rains, water hasn’t receded in many houses situated in the coastal areas such as Vizhinjam and Kovalam. Water has also entered the labour camps in Akkulam and the migrant workers have also pointed out the increase in mosquitoes in the area due to stagnant water.

The situation is the same in the coastal areas of the city where people are living in waterlogged houses. “Our houses are still waterlogged and we are even unable to continue with our daily chores. Amid pandemic, stagnant water due to flooding has also raised our anxieties as there is risk of spread of other diseases. Many elderly people and children are finding it hard to even have their food due to the stench coming from the stagnant water,” said Binu Peter, a resident of Vizhinjam.

Meanwhile, the health officials are taking steps to deal with leptospirosis cases. The disease-causing organism is usually transmitted through contact of skin or water contaminated by a rodent and other animal urine.

“Though leptospirosis has a high mortality rate, it can be easily prevented through the administration of doxycycline. An awareness drive is being held and instructions have already been given to the civic bodies to give doxycycline to high-risk groups, especially those in relief camps,” said a health department official.