STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Fear of diseases as Capital reels under waterlogging

Residents have raised concerns about the risk of spread of vector- and water-borne diseases amid the pandemic due to waterlogging in several locations in the city to the heavy rain.

Published: 26th November 2021 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2021 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

A waterlogged labour camp at Akkulam. The recent downpour and waterlogging have increased the mosquito menace here | B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Residents have raised concerns about the risk of spread of vector- and water-borne diseases amid the pandemic due to waterlogging in several locations in the city to the heavy rain. Health officials have also pointed that in areas with high population density and poor sanitation are more prone to the spread of various diseases and steps are being taken to prevent them.

While roads and lanes in several locations in the city such as Thampanoor, Vanchiyoor, Kamaleshwaram have been inundated with flood water due to the recent rains, water hasn’t receded in many houses situated in the coastal areas such as Vizhinjam and Kovalam. Water has also entered the labour camps in Akkulam and the migrant workers have also pointed out the increase in mosquitoes in the area due to stagnant water. 

The situation is the same in the coastal areas of the city where people are living in waterlogged houses. “Our houses are still waterlogged and we are even unable to continue with our daily chores. Amid pandemic, stagnant water due to flooding has also raised our anxieties as there is risk of spread of other diseases. Many elderly people and children are finding it hard to even have their food due to the stench coming from the stagnant water,” said Binu Peter, a resident of Vizhinjam.

Meanwhile, the health officials are taking steps to deal with leptospirosis cases. The disease-causing organism is usually transmitted through contact of skin or water contaminated by a rodent and other animal urine. 

“Though leptospirosis has a high mortality rate, it can be easily prevented through the administration of doxycycline. An awareness drive is being held and instructions have already been given to the civic bodies to give doxycycline to high-risk groups, especially those in relief camps,” said a health department official.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
waterlogging
India Matters
A woman wades through the stagnated rain water at K K Nagar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Rains pound TN, normal life disrupted; more in store for next 3-4 days
After rains on Thursday, the Thoothukudi Railway Station was flooded | Express
Chennai wastes nearly 2 years’ water supply in just 20 days
A view of the Bengaluru city. (Photo | EPS)
Bengalureans feel tremors, hear loud explosion-like sound, but what is it?
Farmers shout slogans during the year-long protest against the Centre's three farm laws at Singhu Border on Friday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Farmers in hundreds descend at Delhi-UP border on protest anniversary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp