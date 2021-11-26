STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

K-Rail: Mullappally sends open letter to Pinarayi

Mullappally has demanded that comprehensive consultations should be held with a cross-section of stakeholders ranging from scientists, experts from socio-political sectors and public.

Published: 26th November 2021 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2021 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

Mullappally Ramachandran

Former Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president Mullappally Ramachandran ( File | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former state Congress president Mullappally Ramachandran has written an open letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan highlighting the dangers lurking behind the SilverLine project. While the Congress leadership has been demanding the state government to abandon the SilverLine project, Mullappally has urged that it should not be implemented in haste.

Mullappally has demanded that comprehensive consultations should be held with a cross-section of stakeholders ranging from scientists, experts from socio-political sectors and public. He lamented that the 529.45-km SilverLine project is being implemented without holding any environmental impact studies. The state government should not forget the words of Madhav Gadgil who had warned of further damage to the Western Ghats.

“The SilverLine project requires Rs 1.1 lakh crore for its completion in five years. But engineering experts vouch that it will require a decade to have the project completed which means the project cost will skyrocket further,”  said Mullappally.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K-Rail Mullappally Ramachandran Pinarayi Vijayan
India Matters
A woman wades through the stagnated rain water at K K Nagar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Rains pound TN, normal life disrupted; more in store for next 3-4 days
After rains on Thursday, the Thoothukudi Railway Station was flooded | Express
Chennai wastes nearly 2 years’ water supply in just 20 days
A view of the Bengaluru city. (Photo | EPS)
Bengalureans feel tremors, hear loud explosion-like sound, but what is it?
Farmers shout slogans during the year-long protest against the Centre's three farm laws at Singhu Border on Friday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Farmers in hundreds descend at Delhi-UP border on protest anniversary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp