‘Makalkoppam’ campaign to reach colleges in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition Leader VD Satheesan has decided to take up his campaign against dowry deaths to the next level by holding talks and awareness programmes in the colleges in the state.

Satheeshan will kick-off the third stage of the ‘Makalkoppam’ campaign from Al-Azhar Law College, Thodupuzha, where 21-year-old Aluva native Mofiya Parveen, who ended her life due to torture from her husband and in-laws, studied.

The campaign aims to instill self-confidence and courage among boys and girls to overcome the obstacles in life. The campaign is also aimed at enlightening the boys on how to behave with the girls. Satheesan said the boys should see the girl they marry as their partner with mutual respect.

“It is high time that the society and the public workers take up the issue of dowry deaths. No one should lose their daughter to dowry torture again,” said Satheesan.