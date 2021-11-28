SI placed under suspension for granting station bail to criminal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The sub inspector (SI) attached to the Mangalapuram police station was suspended pending departmental inquiry on Saturday, after he allegedly granted station bail to a history-sheeter who thrashed a youngster on the roadside at Kaniyapuram.

The suspension order against SI V Thulasidharan Nair was issued by Thiruvananthapuram range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) K Sanjay Kumar Gurudin based on a preliminary inquiry report submitted by the rural special branch recommending action against the SI.

As per the report, the SI had let off a gang leader accused in several cases, Faisal, on bail even though he had brutally beaten up a youngster a few days ago. This was a serious lapse from part of the officer, stated the report.

In this wake, the DIG has ordered that an officer not less than the rank of a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) should investigate the incident. Gurudin had also carried out a surprise inspection at the police station on Friday. It was three days ago that Faisal beat up the student at Masthanmukku in Kaniyapuram.

He reportedly intercepted the victim, Anas, who was on a bike and removed the key from the vehicle before attacking him. Despite CCTV visuals backing the victim’s version of the incident, the Mangalapuram police had apparently refused to register a case. It was only after the news came out through the media that a case was finally registered. However, as Faisal was only charged with weaker sections, he was able to get a station bail after he appeared at the police station.

This was despite that fact that he has previously been accused of serious charges including attempt to murder. Incidentally, Faisal was later beaten up by a group of local residents. Thulasidharan Nair, who let Faisal off on bail, however booked the residents who attacked him under non-bailable sections. This once again brought the issue to the notice of the media, in turn forcing the police to launch a special branch investigation against the SI. Nair has been subjected to disciplinary action prior to this as well.

Serious lapses

Faisal reportedly intercepted the victim, Anas, who was on a bike and removed the key from the vehicle before attacking him. Despite CCTV visuals backing the victim’s version of the incident, the Mangalapuram police had apparently refused to register a case. It was only after the news came out through the media that a case was finally registered