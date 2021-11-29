STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Thiruvananthapuram travel firm owner dupes woman of Rs 9.5 lakh promising visa to Canada

Mujeeb Rahman, a resident of Kowdiar and the owner of Riya Travel Solutions, was arrested by the Medical College police based on a complaint by city-based Sivalakshmi.

Published: 29th November 2021 01:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2021 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

Scam, Cyber Crime, Fraud

Representational Photo

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city police have arrested a travel firm owner who allegedly duped a woman by promising a Canadian job visa. Mujeeb Rahman, a resident of Kowdiar and the owner of Riya Travel Solutions, was arrested by the Medical College police based on a complaint by city-based Sivalakshmi.

She said that Mujeeb cheated her of Rs 9.5 lakh by offering her a job visa, and family visas to her friend and her family. The police said he took Rs 4 lakh for the job visa and another Rs 5.5 lakh towards providing family visas.

The accused also took their passports, but he neither sent them abroad nor returned their money. The police said Mujeeb was a suspect in several similar cases registered in various stations in the district.

