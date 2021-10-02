Mulloorthottam residents blocked from their homes as Vizhinjam port starts building boundary wall

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Over 150 people from Mulloorthottam staged protest as Vizhinjam port is building a boundary wall that will block the road they have been using for decades. Families are peeved that govt is neither willing to acquire their land or give them road access

Nembers of around 30 families, who live at Mulloorthottam beside the southernmost boundary of the acquired land for Vizhinjam port are startled by the fact that the road they have been using for decades will be closed by Adani Ports anytime. Over 150 people including children and elderly who live there have no clue whether they will be granted at least a walkway from the Mulloor Nagar Bhagavathy temple junction to their houses.

On Thursday, local residents staged a blockade when the contractors who are constructing a building connected with the main terminal of the port being built by Vizhinjam International Seaport Limited reached Mulloorthottam with Neyyattinkara tahsildar and over 100 police personnel to construct a compound wall around the acquired land allegedly in a manner blocking access to the byroad leading to their houses.

After two hours of protest, the tahsildar assured them that further steps would be taken only after a meeting in which Kovalam MLA M Vincent and Vizhinjam councillor C Omana will attend. “Two weeks ago when they reached here for the same purpose, we stopped them.

That day, MLA Vincent reached here after learning about the protest and port officials told him they would go ahead with compound wall construction only after a discussion. But they breached the promise and came back on Thursday when the MLA was out of city. The police terrorise us and anyone who protests will be slapped with criminal cases,” said Mulloor action council convenor Vayalkkara Madhu.

Just a 1.5m-wide walkway

A senior official of Adani Ports said construction of the compound wall is mandatory as per International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) code and there can’t be any compromise on it. “What we can offer them is a walkway. The government has asked us to leave 1.5-metre-wide walkway for local residents. We will construct the wall by leaving the walkway’s space,” he said.

However, the proposal is not acceptable to the local residents. “That means we will only be able to walk. Riding a two-wheeler may also be not possible as compound walls on both sides would make it tough through this narrow path. This is unfair. It is only humane to allow a road with ambulance access,” said Sugathan, a tourism travel operator who lives there. “It is 750 metres from my home. Isn’t it a basic right of us to demand the right of way that we have been enjoying for long?” he asked.

The Adani official said the road which the local residents claim to have been using is an unauthorised way through the acquired land. “They had free access as the tract of land had remained open and unattended. That was not a proper road. The courts have clarified this in a case filed by a local tourism entrepreneur,” he said.

Nagarajan, who is a member of administrative committee of Nagar Bhagavathy temple, said there was a proper road built by the corporation and KSRTC buses used to ply till the temple till a few years ago. “Even that road is partly taken over by the contractors by destroying and levelling the carriage way. The workers deployed there stop and send back devotees coming to the temple saying the whole land belongs to the port. The beach beside the temple is where pilgrims used to perform balitharpan during Karikkidaka Vavu. Earlier, people used to offer bali at Vizhinjam beach. After that was acquired, they were allowed at Mulloorthottam beach. Now, access to that is also restricted,” he said.

The dispute over access has seriously affected the business of Shaina Sajjad, who runs Karikathi beach house home stay. “Earlier, guests could reach near the beach house in cars. Now, they have to park them near the temple and walk over 600 metres, carrying luggage. Even for obtaining parking rights near the temple, we had to fight with them. When our guests access the Karikkathi beach, security guards at the port site prevent them saying this is port property. We had to complain toofficials to get permission for our guests to use the beach,” she said.

No relief from court

Shaina has approached courts with a demand to stop construction work till the dispute over the right of way is settled. “The lower court dismissed our petition as the Adani Ports argued that major construction works on acquired land can’t be stopped by courts as per a new law. Now, we have approached the High Court,” she said.

While dismissing her petition, the Neyyattinkara sub-court noted, “Once the port project becomes functional, the area would be high-security zone and it is not possible to grant pathway for the personal use of the plaintiffs. Even if there was any right of easement, by prescription, it has been lost by the acquisition.”

Shaina said if that is the position, authorities need to acquire the land belonging to other residents as well. “How can people live without right of way? Let them acquire our properties too,” she said.The Mulloor action council had in 2017 requested the chief minister and port authorities to acquire land of 13 families who are trapped on three sides by the port land. “All of them are willing to surrender land. But, they don’t want to acquire it. The strategy seems to be to pressure us and drive us away,” said Vayalkara Madhu.

