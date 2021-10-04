Eloping lovers injured in car mishap in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Four people, including an 18-year-old woman, sustained injuries after the car they were travelling in rammed a concrete fence near Poolanthara junction on Sunday morning. The injured include 24-year-old Shameer from Vizhinjam. Police said he was eloping with his girlfriend, who had just turned 18, from Kanjirappally.

The Pothencode police said the girl had met the youth online. The girl’s family too were aware of the relationship and had informed Shameer to wait for another two years as the girl was too young.

However, Shameer was not ready to wait and planned to elope with the help of his friends Zubaid and Hakkeem, who were also travelling in the car and sustained minor injuries. The police said the four were admitted to the Medical College Hospital and their condition was not serious.