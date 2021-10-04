Kerala Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala spends Gandhi Jayanti with SC families 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As always, former Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala spent a day with Scheduled Caste families of Gavi in Pathanamthitta on Gandhi Jayanti. Chennithala has been conducting Gandhigram programme on every Gandhi Jayanti since 2013.

Gandhigram was launched by Chennithala during his tenure as the state Congress president. It is aimed at the all-round development and welfare of the Scheduled Caste families to bring them to the mainstream.

On Saturday, Chennithala offered floral tributes before a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi and dined with the families there. He later felicitated the students who had scored good results in SSLC and Plus Two examinations.

Chennithala distributed food kits to all the Dalit families, and woollen blankets to 62 aged people.

He also gave away woollen dresses, study materials and fancy items to students. He has taken up the educational expenses for two children, and also laid the foundation stone of a house for a widow, Anadavalli, the expenses of which will be met by him.