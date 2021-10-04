Ready to install street lamps at Thiruvananthapuram's bypass junctions, says NHAI

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even though the corporation had proposed to invite Expression of Interest (EOI) to install street lights on the NH66 bypass from Kazhakoottam to Kovalam, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has put forth a suggestion that it has provisions to install street lights on the junctions with the support of the corporation.

In his letter to Mayor S Arya Rajendran, NHAI project director P Pradeep stated it could install the lamps provided the corporation took care of the maintenance. The NHAI has also requested the corporation to provide electricity connection as part of the proposal. Meanwhile, the corporation will go ahead with inviting EOI as the NHAI’s proposal is confined to street lights at junctions.

“A discussion was held with the corporation last month over issues regarding the upkeep of the bypass. The street lights also figured among them. I have proposed to install street lights at junctions as part of resolving the traffic hazard due to black spots. However, NHAI needs full support from the corporation in terms of maintenance and power supply. I have written to the Mayor seeking immediate intervention into all the issues, including street light installation,” Pradeep said.

According to a senior corporation official, the local body will give full support to the NHAI. “Earlier, we could not install street lights due to disapproval from NHAI. Now, the authority gave a green signal. However, we will move ahead with a call for EOI to get a private partner to install and maintain the lights on the entire stretch, “ the official said.

Another issue pointed out was the frequent fly-tipping on the drains and service roads. The letter stated the dumping of poultry waste and other garbage in the drains resulted in choking of the drains and causing flooding of the adjacent property. The stretch, which was opened to the public three years ago, had become a hub of accidents and anti-social elements.