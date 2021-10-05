George Manjuran promoted BSF Inspector General

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: George Manjuran, who served as first DIG of BSF station headquarters, Thiruvananthapuram, has been promoted as Inspector General. A native of Palakkad, he has 34 years of professional experience. He joined the BSF in 1987. As assistant commandant, he served in Jammu & Kashmir, Assam, Manipur, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Bengal and Tripura in different capacities.

Manjuran received the President’s Police Medal for meritorious service in 2010. He played a pivotal role in establishing BSF SHQ in Thiruvananthapuram, BSF unit HQs in Thrissur and Kozhikode. He is currently the IG at Subsidiary Training Centre, Bengaluru.