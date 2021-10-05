STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Robbery on train: 3 from Bengal held in Maharashtra, taken to Thiruvananthapuram

Travellers Rajalakshmi and her daughter Aishwarya from Tiruvalla, besides Kousalya from Aluva, were returning to Kerala on September 12 when they were drugged and robbed.

Published: 05th October 2021 02:30 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The railway police have arrested three West Bengal natives on charges of drugging and looting valuables from three women in a train last month. Subair, 50 Khayam, 47, and Shoukath Ali, 51 were nabbed from Mangala Express train in Maharashtra which was coming to Ernakulam. The police took the trio to Thiruvananthapuram on Monday, October 4, 2021, for evidence collection.  The arrest was recorded by Railway police inspector Abhilash David. 

The incident took place on September 12 onboard the New Delhi-Thiruvananthapuram Nizamuddin Express. The travellers Rajalakshmi and her daughter Aishwarya from Tiruvalla, besides Kousalya from Aluva, were returning to Kerala when they were drugged and robbed.

Railway police personnel said an eight-member team probed the incident. The team initially received information that the culprits had escaped to Kolkata via Goa. The team too left for Kolkata and at the same time, started tracking three names that they zeroed in on from a reservation chart of a Nagercoil-bound train in which a similar incident had taken place last month.

The team received information that the same persons had reserved seats from Agra on Mangala Express. Following this, the team boarded the train and nabbed the accused. The police suspect some other person stole Kousalya’s mobile and are checking involvement of more persons in the robbery. The mother-daughter duo lost approximately 10 sovereigns of gold, while Kousalya lost her phone. 

