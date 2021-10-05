Thiruvananthapuram records 1,134 new Covid cases

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district on Monday, October 4, 2021, reported 1,134 fresh Covid positive cases which are the highest in the state. The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) is 12.8 per cent which is higher than the state average of 11.82. The total number of deaths reported is nine in the past 24 hours. As many as 1,731 patients recovered from the infection on the day.
