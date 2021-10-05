STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Zika infection surfaces again in Thiruvananthapuram

The health department has started vector control measures and collected blood samples of people near the infected person’s house.

Published: 05th October 2021 02:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2021 02:18 AM   |  A+A-

A graduate student works on analyzing samples to identify the Zika virus in a laboratory. (File | AP)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The capital district reported a Zika virus infection in a 62-year-old man, almost two months after the health department declared the outbreak under control. A native of Mannakkal in Thirupuram was detected with infection during treatment at a private hospital. 

The health department has started vector control measures and collected blood samples of people near the infected person’s house. District medical officer K S Shinu said a fever survey has been started by the Paraniyam family health centre. Lijikumar S, a ward member of Mannakkal, said the infected person was suffering from various illnesses and had been a frequent traveller to various hospitals in the city.

The state reported the first Zika virus infection in a pregnant woman from Parassala on July 7. In the next 30 days, over 55 cases were detected in the state.

