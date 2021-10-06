Employees demand immediate opening of Vijayamohini Mills, relay stir to end on Wednesday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the government has started easing lockdown curbs in all sectors, uncertainty looms large over the reopening of Vijayamohini Textile Mills, that comes under the Union Textile Ministry, in the capital.

The employees of the mill have started a relay strike in front of the General Post Office (GPO) urging the Centre to resume the operations of the mill that faced a series of closures in March 2020 and May and June this year in the wake of the pandemic and subsequent raw material shortage.

Since June, the full-time employees have been getting 50 per cent of the salary, while daily wage labourers not been getting any remuneration. The two-day strike will end on Wednesday. The strike, which has 45 employees in two shifts, was inaugurated by CITU state secretary K N Gopinath at 9.30 am on Tuesday. According to M T Antony, CITU secretary, Trivandrum Textiles Workers Union, the employees have demanded the central government to restart the operations of the mill.

“We have been getting half the pay. However, we want the textile mill to operate. The state has announced relaxations. So the Centre should consider our grievances,” he said. The future remains uncertain for the 315 employees of Vijayamohini Mills, that comes under the National Textile Corporation. The mill had only resumed operations on March 31, after a year of closure.

However, it was closed down immediately on May 8, due to the second lockdown imposed by the state government. Though the firm reopened on June 1, the management was forced to shut down operations again on June 15 due to an acute raw material shortage. The employees, who have been asked to stay away from work, are yet to receive any assurance of the mill reopening.

Of the total employees, 200 are permanent workers, while 115 have been employed on a temporary basis and the remaining are daily wage workers. The NTC management had decided to shut down all mills on March 23, 2020, and cut 50 per cent wages; in contradiction to a circular published by the Ministry of Labour and Employment which advised employers of public and private establishments not to terminate their casual or contractual workers.

Meanwhile, allegations are rife the central government plans to sell the mills as the Finance Ministry has taken over the operations of 36 central public sector undertakings. The management had earlier maintained they are not in a position to resume operations owing to a shortage of raw materials.

Not a penny for 18 months

Though permanent employees receive 50 pc of their monthly pay, temporary and daily wage workers have not received a single penny during the past 18 months. With no financial support, many have been forced to do odd jobs -- most men turning to construction and painting while women forced to take up the job of domestic helps