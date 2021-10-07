Export of value-added products flagged off

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) flagged off the export of 15 value-added products produced from passion fruit and jackfruit in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

APEDA Chairman M Angamuthu and Agriculture Department Director T V Subhash attended the event. Jackfruit products are being exported to Singapore, Nepal, Qatar and Germany while passion fruit products are being exported to Australia.

APEDA has mobilised around one metric tonne of value-added products made of jackfruit, passion fruit and nutmeg for exporting. The products, which have a shelf life of one year, were exported from Thrissur to Melbourne, Australia.

The products that are being exported are jackfruit squash, jackfruit powder, dried jackfruit, jackfruit flour, jackfruit chapati flour, jackfruit dosa/idli powder, jackfruit upma powder, jackfruit pickle, jackfruit chips, jackfruit pulp, passion fruit squash, nutmeg squash, nutmeg candy, nutmeg pickle. APEDA has been doing a slew of initiatives to promote the export of organic value-added products in the state.