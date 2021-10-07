STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man steals gold ornaments, Rs 8,000 from patient at private hospital

He waited for the patient’s bystander to leave the room and then took 20 sovereigns of gold ornaments and cash amounting to Rs 8,000 from the patient’s purse, before fleeing the scene.

Published: 07th October 2021 07:10 AM

Representational Photo | PTI

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kazhakoottam police on Wednesday arrested a 50-year-old man for allegedly stealing gold ornaments and cash from a patient in the pay-ward of AJ Hospital at Kazhakoottam.

The incident took place on Monday. According to the police, a Thonnakkal-based woman was under treatment in the hospital’s cubical ward after a surgery, when Ameer Hamza of Paruthipally pulled off the robbery.

He waited for the patient’s bystander to leave the room and then took 20 sovereigns of gold ornaments and cash amounting to Rs 8,000 from the patient’s purse, before fleeing the scene. He was later nabbed with the help of the CCTV footage at the hospital.  Ameer has been remanded in judicial custody for 14 days. The ornaments and cash were also recovered and produced in court, the police said.

