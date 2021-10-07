Mudslips: Ponmudi hill station closed for tourists

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ponmudi hill station will be closed for tourism for a couple of days more due to mudslips triggered by heavy rain. On Tuesday night, incessant rain lashed the hill station resulting in mudslips at some curves, isolating tribal settlements. Traffic to the higher reaches was obstructed after two huge trees fell across the road near the Kallar Golden Valley checkpost, that was 20km away from the hilltop.

However, no deaths or injuries were reported. The situation became normal on Wednesday as the Vithura fire and rescue team cleared the trees on Tuesday night itself. Fire force officials with the help of police, forest officers, and KSEB workers cleared the trees, mud, boulders and electric posts from the road.

“The two trees fell on the road near the second hairpin curve were removed by Tuesday night. The weather on Wednesday was more or less pleasant and as of now there is only drizzling. The tribals can move freely now. Only some minor landslips were reported and they did not pose any obstruction to the traffic.

The water level of Vamanapuram river has started receding near the Ponnanchundu bridge and Sooryakanthi bridge. But the hill station will remain closed for tourists for some more days,” said a fire and rescue official.

Weathering heights