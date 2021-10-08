Homeless people vulnerable to crime, say police

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: People without a house are more vulnerable to becoming victims of crimes than those who have a house, Inspector General of Police P Vijayan said. On the other hand, the homeless might also start committing crimes thinking they have nothing to lose, he pointed out while delivering the 20th Beyond Square Feet lecture organised by Asset Homes on World Habitat Day (observed on the first Monday of October every year).

It is the responsibility of society to ensure the fundamental right of a house for each family, Vijayan said. “A house is not just a building. It is a space where one gets love and care. Healthy homes and families have a prominent place in preventing crimes,” he said. According to the Vijayan, statistics show that up to 16 crore out of the world population of 700 crore don’t have a house. “The Kerala government’s Life Mission project should be lauded in this context. But everyone should understand that it is not just the responsibility of the government to build houses for the houseless. Society, individuals, and institutions should also join the mission,” he said.