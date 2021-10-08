K Sudhakaran takes a jibe at corp council, officials

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State Congress president K Sudhakaran took a dig at the Left leaders at the helm of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation where he opined that day by day the news coming from there is bringing shame to city dwellers. He was speaking after inaugurating the UDF’s dharna against the corporation officials who have been embroiled in the revenue collection scam.

Close on the heels of the BJP making great strides in its protest against the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, the UDF also jumped into the protest bandwagon on Thursday which saw a large number of Opposition party workers coming up against the council which is governed by the LDF. Sudhakaran said the officials will not be able to loot the funds generated from the revenue collection of city dwellers without the help of the ruling council.

“The incidents happening in the Corporation are a huge scam where innocent peoples’ money has been looted. This is like begging for the hard earned money of the people. It is surprising that neither the Chief Minister nor the local self government minister has reacted to the revenue collection scam”, said Sudhakaran. UDF convener M M Hassan, MP K Muraleedharan, RSP leader Babu Divakaran, and UDF councillors attended the protest meeting in front of the Corporation.