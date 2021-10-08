STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

K Sudhakaran takes a jibe at corp council, officials

He was speaking after inaugurating the UDF’s dharna against the corporation officials who have been embroiled in the revenue collection scam. 

Published: 08th October 2021 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2021 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

KPCC President K Sudhakaran

KPCC President K Sudhakaran. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State Congress president K Sudhakaran took a dig at the Left leaders at the helm of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation where he opined that day by day the news coming from there is bringing shame to city dwellers. He was speaking after inaugurating the UDF’s dharna against the corporation officials who have been embroiled in the revenue collection scam. 

Close on the heels of the BJP making great strides in its protest against the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, the UDF also jumped into the protest bandwagon on Thursday which saw a large number of Opposition party workers coming up against the council which is governed by the LDF. Sudhakaran said the officials will not be able to loot the funds generated from the revenue collection of city dwellers without the help of the ruling council.

“The incidents happening in the Corporation are a huge scam where innocent peoples’ money has been looted. This is like begging for the hard earned money of the people. It is surprising that neither the Chief Minister nor the local self government minister has reacted to the revenue collection scam”, said Sudhakaran. UDF convener M M Hassan, MP K Muraleedharan, RSP leader Babu Divakaran, and UDF councillors attended the protest meeting in front of the Corporation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Sudhakaran Congress
India Matters
Hindu devotees perform rituals on the banks of the Hooghly River on the occasion of Mahalaya, an auspicious day to pay homage to ancestors. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19 R value for big cities shows rising trend again as festive season kicks in
For representational purpose.
3D imaging and robotics give two girls new lease of life
Weather experts point out that the formation of a low-pressure area and subsequent intensification into a cyclonic storm depends on the temperature of the sea surface. (File Photo | Express)

Cyclone season’s first storm may approach Odisha, Andhra around October 10
 

(File Photo | ANI)
Deaths in the Valley and a deep sense of hurt too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp