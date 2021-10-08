Nedumangad SHO suspended for obstructing traffic police on duty

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police department has suspended Nedumangad Station House Officer (SHO) Rajesh Kumar for quarrelling with a cop on traffic duty and obstructing him from discharging his duty. Rajesh was suspended by South Zone IG Harshita Attaluri on the basis of a special report filed by Fort Assistant Commissioner S Shaji.

The allegation against Rajesh was that he had picked up a quarrel with traffic ASI Jawahar Kumar, who was stationed near Pazhavangady Ganapathy temple, on Friday. The quarrel took place after Jawahar directed the SHO to move his vehicle that was parked in a no-parking zone.

The SHO objected to it and when Jawahar tried to take a photo of the vehicle, the SHO seized the mobile phone and put it in his car. The officer was punished after it was ascertained that his action was unbecoming of an officer.