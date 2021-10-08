Parvathy Puthanar canal on road to recovery

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The demarcation of boundaries of the 16.5km stretch of Parvathy Puthanar canal between Kovalam and Akkulam is fast progressing. The project, being implemented under the National Waterways, will demolish 1,500 illegal constructions, including 850 houses, along the 16.4km stretch.

Around 500 boundary stones have been laid so far and the authorities plan to complete the demarcation procedure by November. The plan is to widen the canal to 25 metres with a five-metre-wide service road on either side, in compliance with the specifications given by the Inland Waterways Authority of India.

Encroachments remain a looming threat

Recently, the effort to lay the boundary stones at Kovalam had to be stopped midway after a private party moved the High Court claiming the land was privately owned by him. The authorities had decided to evict the families residing within 35 metres of the project area. The displaced families will be moved to Vallakadavu and Menamkulam. According to officials, the government is planning to include the families under Life Mission or Punergeham programme.

Sources said nearly 2.5 acres of revenue land were encroached in Kovalam alone and there is a slew of other illegal land holdings on other parts of the stretch.“This is the top priority of the state now. Kovalam is the starting point of the project and, unfortunately, we are facing issues there itself. We have laid around 500 stones already. At Kovalam, the landowner who raised the issue managed to get a stay order claiming that we didn’t serve him any notice. The revenue authorities have carried out a survey and a resurvey, and we have proof that the said property belongs to the government. A notice is not required,” said the official.

The authorities have also laid the boundary stones on the property encroached by an upcoming mall at Akkulam. The official said that once the demarcation is completed, the revenue department will initiate land acquisition.

Once complete, the project will offer backwater tourism and inland waterway plans around the district a major boost

Water trail

The government plans to commission the waterway by 2022. The canal is expected to give a major boost to backwater tourism and cargo movement. The authorities have identified several tourist spots along the 633km West Coast Canal, stretching from Kovalam to Bekal. As part of the project, the authorities are planning to set up two boat jetties — one at Kovalam and another at Vallakadavu to begin boat services. The Coastal Shipping and Inland Navigation Department will install three hydraulic steel bridges on the Kovalam — Akkulam waterway.

Rehabilitation plans

Though the authorities are planning to complete the land acquisition and rehabilitation of the displaced families by 2022, their efforts have started facing setbacks at the beginning itself. The plan is to lay around 1,000 boundary stones along the canal. Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) has sanctioned `150 crore for the project which is being jointly implemented by the Coastal Shipping and Inland Navigation Department and Kerala Waterways Infrastructure Limited, a special purpose vehicle of Cochin International Airport Ltd and the state government. KIIFB has sanctioned Rs 69 crore for the project.