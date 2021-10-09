STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
College student dies in accident

A 22-year-old student of Government College, Kariyavattom, was killed in a road accident at Menamkulam on Friday morning.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 22-year-old student of Government College, Kariyavattom, was killed in a road accident at Menamkulam on Friday morning. The deceased has been identified as Dhwani, a third-year biotechnology student and a resident of Karavaram.

The Kazhakoottam police said Dhwani was riding pillion on the two-wheeler ridden by her friend when the accident occurred. She had gone to Menamkulam to collect notes from her classmate. While the two-wheeler was overtaking a tipper lorry, it hit an Omni van that came from the opposite direction.


