College student dies in accident

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 22-year-old student of Government College, Kariyavattom, was killed in a road accident at Menamkulam on Friday morning. The deceased has been identified as Dhwani, a third-year biotechnology student and a resident of Karavaram.

The Kazhakoottam police said Dhwani was riding pillion on the two-wheeler ridden by her friend when the accident occurred. She had gone to Menamkulam to collect notes from her classmate. While the two-wheeler was overtaking a tipper lorry, it hit an Omni van that came from the opposite direction.