19 cars in Thiruvananthapuram railway station parking vandalized

The pay-and-park area of the railway station is being run by contractors and is usually manned by a security staff. 

Following the complaints of the vehicle owners, Thampanoor police have registered a case. (Representational Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

T'PURAM: In a shocking incident, window panes of 19 cars parked in the parking area of Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway Station were found smashed on Saturday night.

The side window glasses were mostly found broken leading to suspicion that it could have been done during a theft attempt. In some vehicles, attempts were done to remove speakers of the music system.

The pay-and-park area of the railway station is being run by contractors and is usually manned by a security staff. 

However, there was heavy rain don Saturday night, which forced the guard to stay away for sometime. 

The incident came to the notice of the owners, when they came to take their vehicles. 

Following the complaints of the vehicle owners, Thampanoor police have registered a case. 

