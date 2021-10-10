STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kodikunnil Suresh to stage dharna in protest against SilverLine project

State Congress working president Kodikunnil Suresh, MP, will stage a 48 hour-long protest at Nooranad in his Mavelikara Lok Sabha constituency from October 16 to 18. 

Rs 63,941 cr is the estimated cost of the semi high-speed rail project

By Express News Service

The dharna is being held in protest against the LDF government’s SilverLine corridor project connecting Kasaragod and Thiruvananthapuram. The MP said the project was unscientific and does not have the sanction from the Centre. He demanded the chief minister to convene a comprehensive meet of MP’s for the same.

