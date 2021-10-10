Kodikunnil Suresh to stage dharna in protest against SilverLine project

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State Congress working president Kodikunnil Suresh, MP, will stage a 48 hour-long protest at Nooranad in his Mavelikara Lok Sabha constituency from October 16 to 18.

The dharna is being held in protest against the LDF government’s SilverLine corridor project connecting Kasaragod and Thiruvananthapuram. The MP said the project was unscientific and does not have the sanction from the Centre. He demanded the chief minister to convene a comprehensive meet of MP’s for the same.