COVID lockdown restrictions imposed in 15 wards around Thiruvananthapuram

Strict lockdown will be imposed in 15 wards in the district for a week from Monday with the Weekly Infection Population Ratio (WIPR) crossing 10.

Published: 11th October 2021 04:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2021 04:42 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representation(File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

The local self-governments and wards where lockdown has been imposed are Amboori panchayat (3 ward), Aruvikkara (3, 8, 11, 17), Edava panchayat (8), Elakamon panchayat (8), Kadakkavur panchayat (13), Kalliyoor panchayat (13), Karakulam panchayat (1), Kilimanoor panchayat (3, 4), Nellanad panchayat (15), Ottoor panchayat (4), Vamanapuram panchayat (6) and Vellanad panchayat (16). 

In a statement, District Collector Navjot Khosa said only the shops selling essential items can be open from 7am to 7pm in these places. Wards with lockdown curbs will be under strict police surveillance, the collector said. Restrictions will continue for the next seven days or until the weekly infection population ratio drops below 10.

The collector also informed that as per the order issued on October 3, the restrictions in other wards which had imposed restrictions have been withdrawn.

Thiruvananthapuram reports 1,197 new cases

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district on Sunday reported 1,197 new COVID cases, the third-highest daily count in the state. The test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 13.2 per cent which is slightly higher than the state average of 13.05 per cent.

A total of 13 COVID deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in the district. As many as 1,911 patients recovered from the infection on the day. 

