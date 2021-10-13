Bike-sharing project to make a comeback

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Cycle enthusiasts in the capital city now have a reason to cheer. The bike-sharing project which was a huge hit among the city residents a few years ago is about to make a comeback. The free-to-ride bicycle concept was launched around 10 years ago in cities like Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi to promote cycling among the public.

The initiative by M S Athirup, an engineer by profession and founder of Athi’s Bicycle Club, the bike-sharing project is now in full swing in cities like Kochi. “The bike club initially launched in Technopark in 2011, was popular among the techies.

The sponsorship from Allianz Technology helped the project to expand in the city and continue for six years. In Kochi, the project was conceptualised in association with the Kochi Metro Rail Limited. Over 400 bicycles were launched in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi over the years.

However, when the pandemic struck, the number of people using the facility dropped and funding also decreased. So, we thought of resuming the services after getting sponsors,” says Athirup. The city corporation has been a huge help in promoting cycling and setting up cycle racks in different parts of the city, says Athirup.

“Since the pandemic has also led to a boom in cycling culture, this is the best time to relaunch the bike-sharing project. We are in discussions with a Thiruvananthapuram-based company which has expressed willingness to sponsor the project,” he adds.

The project will be implemented in tourist destinations such as Kovalam and Shankhumukham also. “We are also exploring opportunities to associate with various cycling clubs. They will help with procuring the bicycles,” he says. The project has also been implemented in Chennai and nearby railway stations.

How it works?

The initiative offers 100 hours of free rides to the users without any registration fee. The only condition is that they return the bicycle in 24 hours. There will be 10 bicycles in each centre and people are free to use them for a day. A customer just has to send an SMS to the given contact number to unlock the bicycle.