More career options coming up in West Asia

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Saudi Arabia’s Mission 2030 will open new career opportunities to overseas employers, said Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ausaf Sayeed. At the Overseas Employers Conference, he said 40,000 - 50,000 visas had already been issued in the technical sector. Keralites should be able to be part of the upcoming third Industrial Revolution in Saudi Arabia, he said.

Indian Ambassador to UAE Pawan Kumar said that in view of the post-Covid scenario, more focus should be paid on new sectors like automation, robotics, infrastructure development, education and health. Job seekers from India should be able to make use of such an emerging scenario. There’s scope for overseas jobs not only in the blue-collar sector, but also in white-collar jobs.

Diplomats and international employers based in West Asia spoke about career opportunities in the post-Covid scenario. Kuwait Indian Mission First Secretary Smita Patil also spoke about employment opportunities for women.

Centre for Excellence planned

Entrepreneur and Aster Health Care MD Azad Moopen said he plans to set up a Centre for Excellence, at a cost of J100 crore, for higher education and skill development. The Centre will focus on artificial intelligence, digital learning, automation and machine learning.