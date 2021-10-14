STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

NISH library becomes visually impaired-friendly

Assisting the students to browse the computer is the software Job Access With Speech, which is talking computer software. 

Published: 14th October 2021 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2021 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

Eyesight

Representational image

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It comes as a double delight for blind students of the National Institute of Speech and Hearing (NISH), Akkulam as the institute’s library has been equipped with assistive technology devices and services, that too on the occasion of World Sight Day on Thursday.

The technological upgrading was done as part of the implementation of the Scheme for Implementation of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (SIPDA) under the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. Many software and devices will enable the visually impaired to access the library’s database and enjoy the books like others.

According to the academic librarian Tomy Varghese, the new devices are designed and implemented in a way that any blind student can walk freely into the library and enjoy reading books or browse the computer provided there for academic purposes. The facilities are based on audio, tactile and video mediums to communicate directly to the blind reader. Assisting the students to browse the computer is the software Job Access With Speech, which is talking computer software. 

It reads out all the matter that is on the computer’s screen through the computer’s speakers/headphones, thus enabling a visually challenged person to use the computer independently and work on all Microsoft Windows applications. For those who wish to read a book from the library, the PEARL Open Book Reader will  scan the books and understand them through audio.

The third application is a Braille Reader, a portable device known as Orbit Reader 20 through which readers can understand the contents of the book in tactile output. The fourth service will help those with colour blindness and who have low vision. It is a Pocket-Size Video Magnifier for helping persons with low vision to read or view independently. The new advanced library is also open to guide the visually impaired personnel outside the institute.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
visually impaired
India Matters
Aryan Khan linked to international drug network, involved in drug trafficking: NCB
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Rs 100 lakh crore Gati Shakti Master plan to develop infrastructure
Image used for representational purpose only.
IRCTC mulls region-specific delicacies on the menu for train passengers
Image used for representational purpose only
Isolated tribal populations of India at higher risk of COVID-19: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp