Shopping festival at Poojapura

Published: 14th October 2021 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2021 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image| shriram bn

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Poojapura Travancore Cultural Forum is organising a shopping and jackfruit festival till October 16 jointly with the Trivandrum Agriculture Society. The event is being organised to give support to the struggling small-scale entrepreneurs in the city.

The fest is held at the Kailas Auditorium near Chengaloor Shiva Temple. SISA general secretary Dr Suresh Kumar inaugurated the fest. Kailas Nagar Residents Association president Pradeep Kumar P S attended the event. 

The festival, held as part of Navaratri celebrations, is open to the public every day from 11am to 8pm. 
The festival has dress materials, furniture, cosmetics, fruit-tree saplings etc.

