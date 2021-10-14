STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Spread The Spice exhibition for social changes

Published: 14th October 2021 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2021 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

Participants at the Kanthari institute in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kanthari institute, which focuses on empowering social activists, will organise its annual one-day exhibition on ideas for social changes on October 16., The exhibition, Spread The Spice — 2021, will be held at Jawahar Bala Bhavan from 10am to 7pm. 

Twenty seven deligates from eight countries will participate in the event and present their research papers on different themes such as alternative education, environment and disaster management, mental health, gender and human rights and disability. 

According to Ajith Kumar, the event co-coordinator and administrator of Kanthari, the annual event is being held as an eye-opener for the public to understand and support the disadvantaged people around them. 

“The participants include blind candidates who have been in Kathanri for the past four to five months. At the event, they will present their research works and various solutions to many social ssues. For example, there is a blind participant from Nepal who is also a dancer. She will put up a stall for the blind community named ‘Blind Blocks’ where she will address how to make our space a blind people-friendly environment,” Ajith said.  

Apart from the discussion session, there will be an exhibition, sale and services of recyclable products, cosmetics and grooming, food and animal husbandry. The exhibition will create awareness about eco-friendly and chemical-free alliterative products that are useful in daily life. The entry is free for the public.

Kanthari is the authorised centre for the vocational training programme of Bharath Sewak Samaj (BSS), a national development agency, promoted by the Government of India. Also, Kanthari is the flagship programme of Braille Without Borders Charitable Trust.

