Hues of life and nature

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Flora gallery which was launched earlier this year by George Fernandez at his house in Oottukuzhy has once again opened its doors to the public after a gap of several months. The gallery showcased six artists specialising in different mediums — from oil and acrylic paintings to unique styles like metal casting and metal embossing — in the eight-day exhibition that concludes on Saturday.

One such work is by Pandurengan Attukal, a retired art teacher of Government Girls HSS, Manacaudu. With over 40 years of experience, the artist has been creating remarkable works on metal. “This is my first exhibition after the pandemic outbreak. Six of my metal embossing and casting works on deities and other famous personalities are on display. Most of my sculptures were also shortlisted for national and international awards,” says Pandurengan.

While Pandurengan works mostly on metal, R Gopinathan specialises in mediums such as oil, acrylic and pencil drawings. About 10 of his works displayed at the exhibition explore the sedentary lives of rural Kerala. One of his remarkable works showcased is an oil painting of a woman holding a sickle.

N K Sunu Kovalam’s acrylic paintings are based on spiritual themes and include images of Buddha and other deities.

“One of my works on display is of the ‘life cycle’. It explores the theme of life and death and the presence of both positive and negative energy in the world,” says Sunu, as he works on the Latin paintings on the altar of St Joseph’s Cathedral, Palayam. “This is my 19th exhibition and my works include paintings of Buddha and Mother Teresa. I am a passionate artist and there hasn’t been a day where I have not indulged in art,” he adds.

Raveendran Puthoor’s acrylic paintings are based on realistic themes that centre around women. “Two paintings exploring the rural life of Rajasthan have been displayed, along with those depicting the life in different states,” says Raveendran, who will be conducting an exhibition of his abstract paintings at the museum auditorium on November 4. Artist Rajan Ananthapuri’s paintings highlight the theme of Kanayi Kunhiraman’s works.

Artist Manikandan K had to face an unprecedented crisis due to the pandemic and the exhibition has brought him much needed relief. “About six of my realistic watercolour paintings that explore effects of industrialisation over the years and nture are displayed here,” says Manikandan, who has taken part in several camps conducted at the Kerala Lalithakala Academy.