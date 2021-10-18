Kerala rains: Neyyar river in spate, Thiruvananthapuram's low-lying areas inundated

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Incessant rain and flash floods continued to throw normal life out of gear in the capital district on Sunday. Fire and Rescue Services personnel rescued a six-member family, including a 22-day-old infant, who were trapped after a 20-metre long compound wall collapsed on their house at Mudavanmugal in the wee hours of Sunday.

A portion of a house was damaged following a landslip at Vattappara. However, no human casualty was reported. Two persons were injured in Thiruvananthapuram taluk. Of the 45 houses which were partially destroyed in the district, eleven are in Thiruvananthapuram taluk, one in Neyyattinkara taluk, 15 in Nedumangad taluk, 13 in Chirayinkeezhu taluk, two in Varkala taluk and three in Kattakada taluk. According to officials, two houses were completely damaged

Meanwhile, several low-lying areas in Neyyattinkara, including Rameshwaram, Kannamkuzhi and Palakkadavu, and farms in Thirupuram, Chengal and Poovar panchayats were submerged after the Neyyar river breached its banks. A paddy field at Kannamkuzhi was also flooded. The bund at Balaramapuram was washed away leading to massive flooding in the area. Over 100 families in Neyyattinkara taluk alone were shifted to relief camps. K Ansalan, MLA, said the situation has been brought under control. “The water level has started receding due as rainfall has receded. However, we are yet to estimate the loss of crops in the taluk,” he said.

An office-bearer points to the partially submerged Sree Ayiravalli

Thampuranpara temple at Vattiyoorkavu after Karamana river breached

its banks. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal)

General Education Minister V Sivankutty visited the house of a migrant worker who went missing on Saturday after he reportedly fell into the Amayizhanjan canal on Saturday. Search operations are still on. The minister promised financial support to his family.

Two passengers were rescued after the autorickshaw in which they were travelling got trapped in a stream at Amboori on Sunday. Though floodwaters in several areas receded, Thrikkannapuram near Thirumala and many areas in Neyyattinkara taluk remained water-logged. Authorities opened the shutters of Neyyar, Aruvikkara and Peppara dams on the day. The district collector warned people residing in nearby areas to be vigilant.



More relief camps opened

As many as 516 people have been rehabilitated at 14 relief camps in the district. A total of 125 people from 45 families in Neyyattinkara taluk has been shifted to six camps while 312 people from 78 families were rehabilitated in five relief camps in Thiruvananthapuram taluk. As many as 79 people were moved to three camps in Chirayinkeezhu taluk. Thiruvananthapuram corporation opened a round-the-clock control room facility.