Kerala rains: Train services to be rescheduled

The Railways has regulated train movement in the Kollam-Sengottai ghat section from Sunday in the wake of the adverse weather conditions in the state.

Kerala has been witnessing heavy rains.

By Express News Service

Train No. 06102 Kollam Junction - Chennai Egmore Daily Special which was scheduled to leave Kollam Junction at 12 pm on Monday will commence its service from Sengottai at 3 pm. Train No 06101 Chennai Egmore - Kollam Junction daily special leaving Chennai Egmore and train No 06792 Palakkad Junction - Tirunelveli Junction daily (Palaruvi) special that left Palakkad Junction were short terminated on Sunday.

Train No 06791 Tirunelveli Junction - Palakkad Junction daily (Palaruvi) special scheduled to leave Tirunelveli Junction commenced service from Punalur instead of Tirunelveli Junction on the day. Similarly, train No 06102 Kollam-Chennai Egmore daily special was diverted and skipping its scheduled stoppages.

