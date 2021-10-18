Kerala rains: Train services to be rescheduled

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Railways has regulated train movement in the Kollam-Sengottai ghat section from Sunday in the wake of the adverse weather conditions in the state.

Train No. 06102 Kollam Junction - Chennai Egmore Daily Special which was scheduled to leave Kollam Junction at 12 pm on Monday will commence its service from Sengottai at 3 pm. Train No 06101 Chennai Egmore - Kollam Junction daily special leaving Chennai Egmore and train No 06792 Palakkad Junction - Tirunelveli Junction daily (Palaruvi) special that left Palakkad Junction were short terminated on Sunday.

Train No 06791 Tirunelveli Junction - Palakkad Junction daily (Palaruvi) special scheduled to leave Tirunelveli Junction commenced service from Punalur instead of Tirunelveli Junction on the day. Similarly, train No 06102 Kollam-Chennai Egmore daily special was diverted and skipping its scheduled stoppages.