Kerala rains: Train services to be rescheduled
The Railways has regulated train movement in the Kollam-Sengottai ghat section from Sunday in the wake of the adverse weather conditions in the state.
Published: 18th October 2021 03:31 AM | Last Updated: 18th October 2021 03:31 AM
Train No. 06102 Kollam Junction - Chennai Egmore Daily Special which was scheduled to leave Kollam Junction at 12 pm on Monday will commence its service from Sengottai at 3 pm. Train No 06101 Chennai Egmore - Kollam Junction daily special leaving Chennai Egmore and train No 06792 Palakkad Junction - Tirunelveli Junction daily (Palaruvi) special that left Palakkad Junction were short terminated on Sunday.
Train No 06791 Tirunelveli Junction - Palakkad Junction daily (Palaruvi) special scheduled to leave Tirunelveli Junction commenced service from Punalur instead of Tirunelveli Junction on the day. Similarly, train No 06102 Kollam-Chennai Egmore daily special was diverted and skipping its scheduled stoppages.