House visits for drug awareness campaign

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Department of Excise, Vimukthi Mission and Kudumbashree Mission have launched an anti-drug awareness programme as part of the ongoing month-long awareness campaign coinciding with the 152nd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

As per the new programme, Vimukthi and Kudumbasree volunteers will visit homes in the corporation and local bodies of Thiruvananthapuram district in the coming days to create awareness among the children about the dangers of alcohol and narcotics.

With ‘Say No To Drinks, Say No To Drugs’ as the message, the volunteers, along with civic-body councillors, already interacted with children in 150 households each in Vallakkadavu and Poonthura wards in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation. The team also gifted them Dr APJ Abdul Kalam’s books and pamphlets carrying messages against the use of narcotics.



