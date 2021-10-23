STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
History-sheeter held for hurling explosives at police officers

Published: 23rd October 2021 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2021 06:54 AM

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city police have arrested a history-sheeter for allegedly hurling explosives at a police team led by Pettah police sub-inspector. Anil Kumar aka Janko Kumar, a 37-year-old resident of Kochuveli, was arrested for attacking the police team on Thursday night. 

The police said Pettah police reached the Goods Yard colony in Kochuveli by 9.30 pm after the locals alerted that Kumar was frightening the public by hurling bombs. When sub-inspector Ratheesh and other cops tried to intervene, Kumar allegedly hurled a bomb at the officers. The suspect was later arrested by police team led by Shanghumugham Assistant Commissioner D K Prithviraj.

Police said Kumar in the past too had tried to harm the police officers by throwing bombs.  Earlier in April, he had targeted Udayakumar, a cop attached with Pettah station. Udayakumar had sustained a partial hearing loss in the attack. Kumar was in prison in connection with the case and released on bail only recently.

