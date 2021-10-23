STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

‘Minor in engineering’ programme introduced at KTU

A minor degree entails studying four classes in that field and successfully completing a project.

Published: 23rd October 2021 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2021 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

Engineering aspirants on their way to an exam centre

Representational imag. (File Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal/EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) has introduced a novel  programme called ‘minor in engineering’, which allows students to get a B Tech degree in one area while also earning a minor in another.      

The first batch with the minor degree will be out in 2023. The uniqueness of the programme is that the students can get a degree in the engineering field of their choice as well as a minor degree in another branch of engineering. 

A minor degree entails studying four classes in that field and successfully completing a project. For instance, if a student pursuing Civil Engineering completes four additional subjects and one project from architecture, he or she will receive a degree certificate titled ‘B. Tech in Civil Engineering with Minor in Architecture’. 

Only a few universities in the country and IITs have adopted the engineering minor system.  Minor in engineering begins in the third semester. Students can then receive a minor degree by completing four subjects and one project in the chosen topic during the course of the eighth semester.

The BTech curriculum currently includes more than 50 minor subjects. Machine learning, biomedical engineering, applied mathematics, robotics, material science and smart manufacturing are some of the advanced technical fields covered in minor courses. Students can choose and study advanced engineering courses that interest them in addition to their chosen fields of study, earning a minor degree in that field. 

This will increase the employment opportunities of the students and diversify their employment skills.
According to KTU Vice Chancellor M S Rajasree, integrated projects between different engineering disciplines can be undertaken through the engineering minor system, thereby enhancing learning, skills and work potential of students.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KTU engineering
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a man. (File photo| AP)
75 children among 441 new COVID cases in Odisha
Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha
Why we need to vaccinate our kids against Covid
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)
Stalin announces Rs 216.38 crore bonus to 2.87 lakh PSU staff for 2020-21
John (L) and Francis K Paul (R) are sons of Popular Vehicles founder K P Paul while Naveen Philip (C) is their nephew. They own 2.7511 cr shares each constituting a total 65.79% stake in the firm
Popular Vehicles' IPO set to propel Kochi's Kuttukaran family into billionaires' club

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp