‘Minor in engineering’ programme introduced at KTU

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) has introduced a novel programme called ‘minor in engineering’, which allows students to get a B Tech degree in one area while also earning a minor in another.

The first batch with the minor degree will be out in 2023. The uniqueness of the programme is that the students can get a degree in the engineering field of their choice as well as a minor degree in another branch of engineering.

A minor degree entails studying four classes in that field and successfully completing a project. For instance, if a student pursuing Civil Engineering completes four additional subjects and one project from architecture, he or she will receive a degree certificate titled ‘B. Tech in Civil Engineering with Minor in Architecture’.

Only a few universities in the country and IITs have adopted the engineering minor system. Minor in engineering begins in the third semester. Students can then receive a minor degree by completing four subjects and one project in the chosen topic during the course of the eighth semester.

The BTech curriculum currently includes more than 50 minor subjects. Machine learning, biomedical engineering, applied mathematics, robotics, material science and smart manufacturing are some of the advanced technical fields covered in minor courses. Students can choose and study advanced engineering courses that interest them in addition to their chosen fields of study, earning a minor degree in that field.

This will increase the employment opportunities of the students and diversify their employment skills.

According to KTU Vice Chancellor M S Rajasree, integrated projects between different engineering disciplines can be undertaken through the engineering minor system, thereby enhancing learning, skills and work potential of students.