Animal birth control programme courts controversy

Animal welfare activists protest in front of the corporation office seeking better implementation of the sterilisation programme on Monday | Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city corporation’s animal birth control (ABC) programme to bring down the population of street dogs has courted controversy yet again, this time for blatant cruelty meted out to dogs which have been caught by dog catchers of the civic body. A police complaint was filed by one of the animal welfare activists at the Kovalam police station on Monday in this regard and a representation was submitted to Mayor Arya Rajendran to look into the matter.

The ABC Centre which has been started in the compound of the Government Veterinary Centre, Thiruvallom, houses dogs in heavily impoverished conditions. Five to six dogs are being kept crammed in cages, with the total number of dogs being detained at the centre running into over 100. Animal welfare activists have alleged that the dogs are being caught in an attempt to utilise the funds while the animals end up being treated with cruelty.

A group of people including citizens, dog feeders and animal welfare activists organised a protest in front of the corporation office on Monday raising the cruelty being meted out to the dogs and called for urgent resolution of the issue. 

“A sum of Rs 2,100 is being used for the sterilisation of a single dog and the amount is divided among various persons starting from the catcher to the doctor. The catchers go on catching dogs even when over a 100 dogs are being detained at the ABC centre and no surgery has been performed on them. They end up being held captive in cramped cages, without access to food or water. This is cruelty in the name of sterilisation programme,” says Indira Ballal, one of the activists. 

Mayor promises action
Mayor Arya Rajendran said she will visit the ABC centre. “I have asked the health officer to take measures to ensure better facilities for the animals. Only one dog will be kept in a cage. Better facilities and clean surroundings will be ensured,” said the Mayor.
 

animal birth control Stray dogs
