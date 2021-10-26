MP K Muraleedharan’s misogynist remarks against Mayor Arya Rajendran draw flak

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress MP K Muraleedharan landed in a controversy by making misogynistic remarks against Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya S Rajendran. In a sit-in protest led by DCC president Palode Ravi pertaining to the revenue scam involving the staff of the corporation in front of the corporation office, Muraleedharan said: “She is looking beautiful. But what comes out of her mouth are some words which are more horrible than the ‘Kodungallur Bharani’ songs”.

“Arya Rajendran is sitting on the same chair where prominent persons like M P Padmanabhan sat. So let me humbly say one thing to them. All we have to do is tell them not to sing the song “Kanakasimhasanathil” from the movie Arakkallan Mukkalkallan,” Muraleedharan said.

CPM district leadership strongly condemned Muraleedharan’s comments and termed it as misogynistic and derogatory. CPM district secretary Anavoor Nagappan said people know that the term “ Bharani pattukari” is more suited to Muraleedharan. It was known through his friends. His co-MP and Congress leader Rajmohan Unnithan himself revealed to the media about the practicalities of “Bharanipattu” of Muraleedharan’s rule at Indira Bhavan during his tenure as KPCC president.

The Bharani songs are mixed in Muraleedharan’s blood. It is understood from this statement that he is still pursuing it. Singing Bharani song against the Mayor of Thiruvananthapuram should be done very carefully. Do not assume that all people in the city will be watching in silence. It is highly reprehensible for an MP like Muraleedharan to come up with such derogatory statements.

Muraleedharan is presenting all this evil in the name of the Congress. One cannot ask what the position of the state Congress president is in this matter, because the news heard about him is worse than this. Ordinary Congress workers would do well to understand that this is the culture of the Congress. We urge all supporters of democracy to respond to the anti-feminist remarks against the Mayor,” Nagappan said in his Facebook post.

BJP councillors are continuing their hunger strike in the council hall demanding the arrest of the remaining four employees. So far, three staffers have been arrested by Sreekariyam, Nemom and Kazhakootam police respectively. According to V V Rajesh, councillor and BJP district president, 19 councillors are continuing their hunger strike while 13 councillors including women were shifted to the hospitals following uneasiness.

Mayor shielding the corrupt: Chandy

T’Puram: Congress leader Oommen Chandy has alleged the Thiruvananthapuram Mayor and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan are hand in glove to protect the corrupt. He was speaking at the 13th day of protest by the UDF councillors in front of the Corporation on Monday.