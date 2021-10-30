STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Thiruvananthapuram’s tennis culture gets a boost

Published: 30th October 2021 02:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2021 02:22 AM   |  A+A-

The initiative is to create more talented tennis players from the city says Jayprakash. 

By Arya UR
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Good physical exercise is the remedy to rebuilding your mind and body. In a bid to promote outdoor games for adults and kids of the capital city, the Trivandrum Tennis Club (TTC), Kowdiar, will organise a tennis awareness cycle ride on October 31 in association with Indus Cycling Embassy. The ride will propagate tennis as a means for fitness for good health while also promoting cycling. 

According to the secretary of TTC, R Jayprakash, tennis is a sport which can be played till one is 80-85 years old. “Even as schools are all set to reopen,  children are still lazy because of the time they spent using phones and playing video games. They need some sort of physical activity to ease their mind and body and tennis is a good choice. We will do a 10km cycle ride around the city as cycling promotes eco-friendly message apart from being good for your health.

Over 100 ccling enthusiasts, tennis students and coaches will ride from TTC Kowdiar at 6.30am on Sunday, covering main roads in the capital city. The TTC is planning to conduct more events to promote the tennis culture in the capital city. Jayprakash added that they will be observing Children’s Day as Tennis Day in the capital city this year. On the day, we will organise a free one-day tennis session for children above five years. They are free to drop in to TTC and can engage in any of the two-hour slots starting from 7 am to 5pm. The coaches will monitor them and thosewho show interest to learn more can train under TTC,” he added. 

