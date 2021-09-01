Adani’s schemes benefit 50,000 Vizhinjam residents 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CSR wing of Adani Vizhinjam Port Pvt Ltd has initiated a slew of welfare activities covering around 50,000 people in five wards of Vizhinjam, falling under a 2km radius of the port project. Welfare schemes covering education, health, livelihood, skill development and community infrastructure has been initiated.

In a release issued here, the CSR wing of Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Ltd announced its initiatives to combat Covid. As part of its sustainable livelihood development, employability skill courses were conducted for 812 youths. Digital literacy courses covered 5,300 people. As part of community infrastructure development initiatives, public bathing facilities, public toilets and school infrastructure were constructed.

The other projects planned under the initiatives are solid waste management, model village farming, farm school and nutrition programmes. As part of a community health initiative, a mobile health care unit was launched, which can help over 55,079 people and continue to give treatment to around 9,362 registered patients. Around 21 medical camps were held, aiding around 2,000 people. The upcoming skill park will also offer port-related courses.

As many as 17 different livelihood units for women installed around two years ago are running successfully. The community awareness programme covered around 11,000 people. As part of the kitchen garden programme, free homestead kitchen gardens were set up in 260 families and the second phase will cover 740 families.

LEARNING AND INFRASTRUCTURE

