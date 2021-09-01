Complaints related to PWD will be addressed soon: Riyas

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The complaints raised by the public related to PWD will be resolved soon, Works Minister P A Mohamed Riyas has said. The minister said that over 10,000 complaints have been received through ‘PWD for You’ mobile app and all these were examined and efforts were taken to find a solution. The minister was speaking at the inauguration of three roads connecting areas in Kulathur and Karode panchayats on Tuesday.

The complaints received through the app have been forwarded to the respective departments for resolution of grievances related to National Highways Authority and local bodies, he said. The minister said the resolved complaints would be brought to the notice of the public. He said the PWD was giving top priority to infrastructure development and road modernisation.

“Infrastructure development is also essential for tourism. At least two tourist destinations will be identified and renovated in each panchayat,” he said. The minister said the tourism department will give support to the project to form a tourism circle connecting Kurisumala, Kalipara, Neyyardam, Erattupuram, Poovar and Aruvipuram in Neyyattinkara taluk.

The minister inaugurated the renovation of Uchakkada-Uramvila Road being undertaken at a cost of Rs 3 crore, Uchakkada-Pozhiyoor Road at Rs 1.99 crore and Charottukonam-Old Uchakkada-Kakkavila Road at a cost of Rs 1.7 crore.