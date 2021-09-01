Covid effect: ‘Workation’ mooted to lift spirits of IT workers in Kerala

Krishnachand K By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For the past one-and-a-half years, Covid has forced IT employees to get accustomed to working from home with hardly any direct communication with peers and team leaders.

Prathidhwani, a socio-cultural organisation for the welfare of employees in Technopark, has requested all companies to take part in a unique concept called ‘workation’ (work + vacation) to bring the employees together at a resort or a tourist spot for two or three days a month so as to facilitate effective communication among colleagues, in addition to team building and leisure activities adhering to the protocol.

The organisation will call on Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas this week seeking support from the government in facilitating resorts for the companies at a discounted rate.

This will also boost the tourism sector so that the resorts and tourist locations can benefit largely from it.

QBurst, a company in Technopark, successfully implemented workation as stress buster for its employees. It has already conducted two trips to Kumarakom in the last one month.

Rajeev Krishnan, secretary, Prathidhwani said the organisation has already sent email to all the companies in Technopark to promote the initiative, as the companies need to take a final call on taking employees for such activities.

However, he said the meeting with the minister will give positive results so as to encourage and ensure the participation of more companies in the initiative.

“If Q-burst can successfully conduct workation, then why not other companies? It is a great thing to bring employees together for two or three days. No doubt, it will reflect on the productivity and create an environment to communicate both official and unofficial matters. However, the final call has to be taken by each company. Though no reply has come so far, we expect a positive change,” Rajeev said.

The workation concept has already been implemented in other states. Many IT companies in Bengaluru tied up with resorts for the wellness of the employees. In fact, most number of workations is happening in Bengaluru.

According to T N Nishin, a software architect of Q-burst, the workation was mooted by one of the co-founders of the company and it was to create positive vibes among the employees amid the monotonous lifestyle at homes due to the pandemic.

“I was part of the first trip conducted last month. It was a get-together. A single trip mainly comprises a maximum of 12 members. We participated in games, boating and other activities along with work. This was absolutely a refreshing experience to all of us,” Nishin said.

