STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Covid effect: ‘Workation’ mooted to lift spirits of IT workers in Kerala

For the past one-and-a-half years, Covid has forced IT employees to get accustomed to working from home with hardly any direct communication with peers and team leaders.

Published: 01st September 2021 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2021 09:30 PM   |  A+A-

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For the past one-and-a-half years, Covid has forced IT employees to get accustomed to working from home with hardly any direct communication with peers and team leaders.

Prathidhwani, a socio-cultural organisation for the welfare of employees in Technopark, has requested all companies to take part in a unique concept called ‘workation’ (work + vacation) to bring the employees together at a resort or a tourist spot for two or three days a month so as to facilitate effective communication among colleagues, in addition to team building and leisure activities adhering to the protocol. 

The organisation will call on Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas this week seeking support from the government in facilitating resorts for the companies at a discounted rate.

This will also boost the tourism sector so that the resorts and tourist locations can benefit largely from it.  

QBurst, a company in Technopark, successfully implemented workation as stress buster for its employees. It has already conducted two trips to Kumarakom in the last one month.  

Rajeev Krishnan, secretary, Prathidhwani said the organisation has already sent email to all the companies in Technopark to promote the initiative, as the companies need to take a final call on taking employees for such activities.

However, he said the meeting with the minister will give positive results so as to encourage and ensure the participation of more companies in the initiative. 

“If Q-burst can successfully conduct workation, then why not other companies? It is a great thing to bring employees together for two or three days. No doubt, it will reflect on the productivity and create an environment to communicate both official and unofficial matters. However, the final call has to be taken by each company. Though no reply has come so far, we expect a positive change,” Rajeev said. 

The workation concept has already been implemented in other states. Many IT companies in Bengaluru tied up with resorts for the wellness of the employees. In fact, most number of workations is happening in Bengaluru. 

According to T N Nishin, a software architect of Q-burst, the workation was mooted by one of the co-founders of the company and it was to create positive vibes among the employees amid the monotonous lifestyle at homes due to the pandemic. 

“I was part of the first trip conducted last month. It was a get-together. A single trip mainly comprises a maximum of 12 members. We participated in games, boating and other activities along with work. This was absolutely a refreshing experience to all of us,” Nishin said.

ALSO WATCH | American Beauty in Kerala - A dragon story like no other

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
workation IT companies
India Matters
At WHO headquarters in Geneva, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and other top officials have called for a moratorium on booster shots (File Photo | AFP)
Breakthrough COVID-19 infections found in 25 per cent vaccinated healthcare staff: Study
A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19 during a vaccination drive in Ahmedabad. (Photo | AP)
Third Covid wave in India likely only in small pockets with low exposure, think experts
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Cooking gas LPG price hiked for third time in two months; check price here
NN Unnikrishnan of Vallachira with the sign hanging outside his shop (Photo | Special arrangement)
Wanting life partner, Kerala man puts signboard outside shop, gets calls from Australia, England

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of class 12th seen attending classes after the reopening of schools in New Delhi, on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Schools in Delhi reopen amid strict COVID-19 safety guidelines after long hiatus
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: Model catwalks on garbage dump to highlight life near landfill
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp