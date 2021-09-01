Special Covid vaccine drive for schoolteachers, staff

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district administration will organise a special vaccination drive to ensure all the teachers and non-teaching staff of the government and the private schools in the district get Covid shots, District Collector Navjot Khosa said here on Tuesday.

The drive will be organised as a mop-up activity as the entire school staff in the district has to complete two doses of vaccine. According to the collector, they can come to any of the government vaccination centres with an ID card showing that they are a school employee and get the vaccine through spot registration.

The vaccine will also be available through spot registration at the ‘drive through vaccination centre’ at Government Women’s College from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Meanwhile, those who register online at the ‘Drive Through Vaccination centre’ between 6pm and 8pm will not be barred from getting the vaccine, the collector said.

Containment zones declared

T’Puram: In the wake of spike in Covid spread, 14 local self-government wards in the district have been

declared as containment zones and four places have been declared as micro-containment zones. Stringent lockdown curbs have been imposed in all these wards, district collector Navjot Khosa said here on Tuesday. Wards two, four, nine and 14 of Kuttichal panchayat , ward 6 of Aruvikkara panchayat , ward 11

of Vamanapuram panchayat and wards one, five, seven, eight, nine, 10, 12 and 18 of Vellanad panchayat have been declared as containment zones. Ward 1 in which area from Simon Road Anganwadi to Ayithichira Chandavilakam in Poovachal panchayat, Ward 13 Shantimukku Kurishadi of Amboori panchayat, South Manvila - Poovali Road in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation Kulathur Division and VSSC area in Pallithura division are micro-containment zones. The district collector said strict lockdown restrictions have been imposed in these places.

At a glance

New cases: 1,980

Recoveries: 1,194

Deaths: 12

Active cases: 14,470