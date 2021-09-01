STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Thiruvananthapuram’s prime landmarks to be solar powered

The Rs 3.2-crore project is expected to generate 607-kilowatt power.

Published: 01st September 2021

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To promote clean energy and reduce carbon footprint, the Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd (SCTL) and its Smart Mission initiative are implementing solar power plant projects at important establishments in the capital city, including the Legislative Assembly Complex. 

The Rs 3.2-crore project is expected to generate 607-kilowatt power. According to officials, it would help save Rs 50 lakh annually in terms of power cost and reduce carbon footprint considerably. On Tuesday, Speaker M B Rajesh inaugurated the solar plant installed at the Legislative Assembly Complex in the presence of Mayor Arya Rajendran.

The project is expected to meet around 10 per cent of the total electricity need and generate 1,350 units of electricity per year. As part of the solar power project, solar plants are being installed at five government buildings coming under the ABD (Area Based Development) zone of the City Corporation, including Legislative Assembly Complex, Women College in Thycaud, Public Library, Government Central High School at Attakulangara and Kerala University Library.

All these buildings are equipped with state of the art mono solar PV panels, power conditioning units, inverters and smart solar energy metres. The agency installing the panels will do repairs and maintenance for the next five years. The project aims to reduce the carbon print by 170 tonnes annually.

