Capital shame? Women safety in peril

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: T’puram Rural police district has been witnessing high number of cases of crimes against women in the state . While police say it shows higher reporting and detection rate, women’s panel attributes it to men’s mindset

When it comes to atrocities against women reported, Thiruvananthapuram Rural police limit has been on top of the list in the state for the past several years. Recently, two women were murdered on the same day in different rural areas of the district. On Tuesday, a 20-year-old woman died after she was stabbed 33 times by her jilted lover at Nedumangad while a 36-year-old woman was murdered by her husband who slit her throat in public in broad daylight at Pothencode.

Thiruvananthapuram Rural has turned out to be a hub of crimes, including murder, rape, child abuse and suicides. Of these, crimes against women top the list despite the police having come up with women helpline numbers and pink police. A senior police officer of the State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB) of the state police said Thiruvananthapuram Rural and Malappuram police districts have been coming on top of the list of crimes against women alternately in the last four years.

The statistics show that a total of 748 cases of crimes against women had been registered in the rural district till June this year. When the total 1,073 cases registered in 2020 are taken into account, the number of cases in the first six months of this year itself shows a 39.4 per cent increase on average monthly. Molestation is the most reported crime against women in the rural limit. Be it in public or private place, women are at the receiving end. Till June this year, 141 women were molested by men. Last year, 375 such cases were reported. In 2019, a total of 361 cases were registered.

The other major atrocity women face is rape. A total of 109 rape cases were registered in the rural limit till June this year. Last year, 158 rape cases were registered while 232 rape cases were registered in 2019. Besides, 86 cases of cruelty by husbands were registered in the first six months this year. In 2020, there were 203 such cases while 201 cases were registered in 2019. As per the data available with Kerala State Women’s Commission, 176 cases were registered by the commission pertaining to cruelty by husbands in Thiruvananthapuram rural district alone.

According to police, molestation, rape and cruelty by husbands are the major crimes reported against women in the rural district. Women’s murders are included in the list of general category of murder cases. The police said the spurt in the cases of crimes against women points towards higher detection or reporting of such cases rather than an actual rise in the district. However, what’s worrying is the low conviction rate in these cases. The culprits walk free due to weak prosecution and various legal loopholes.

“In the rural district, we have 40 police stations, the highest in the state, and the rural police limit is big as well compared to other rural police districts in the state. We have coastal, high-range and other regions. Compared to the city, the rural police limit has various kinds of people such as farmers, labourers and common people who are less educated. So, crimes might be higher. However, it is a positive sign that people are coming forward to lodge complaints and the detection rate is higher. We are taking steps to prevent crimes against women which is our top priority,” said Rural district police chief P K Madhu.

Shahida Kamaal, member of the State Women’s commission, said the crimes against women would come down only if the people’s mindset changes. “People’s mindset, especially that of men, should change. Not all, but some men are having a feudal mindset. They should be aware that women are not slaves to them. Though we have a strong legal system, society should come forward to take the crimes against women as a social issue. Then only the crimes will decline,” she said.

“The commission is initiating awareness sessions online and offline to make the people understand that women are an integral part of the society. In the sessions, we are inviting all family members so as to ensure a peaceful life. We are also creating awareness to prevent alcohol and drug abuse which is a common factor behind the crimes against women,” she said.

ALARMING NUMBERS

UA total of 109 rape cases were registered in the rural limit till June this year. Last year, 158 rape cases were registered while 232 rape cases were registered in 2019. Besides, 86 cases of cruelty by husbands were registered in the first six months this year. In 2020, there were 203 such cases while 201 cases were registered in 2019. Kerala State Women’s Commission registered 176 cases pertaining to cruelty by husbands in Thiruvananthapuram rural district alone.