STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Capital shame? Women safety in peril

When it comes to atrocities against women reported, Thiruvananthapuram Rural police limit has been on top of the list in the state for the past several years.

Published: 03rd September 2021 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2021 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: T’puram Rural police district has been witnessing high number of cases of crimes against women in the state . While police say it shows higher reporting and detection rate, women’s panel attributes it to men’s mindset

When it comes to atrocities against women reported, Thiruvananthapuram Rural police limit has been on top of the list in the state for the past several years. Recently, two women were murdered on the same day in different rural areas of the district. On Tuesday, a 20-year-old woman died after she was stabbed 33 times by her jilted lover at Nedumangad while a 36-year-old woman was murdered by her husband who slit her throat in public in broad daylight at Pothencode.

Thiruvananthapuram Rural has turned out to be a hub of crimes, including murder, rape, child abuse and suicides. Of these, crimes against women top the list despite the police having come up with women helpline numbers and pink police. A senior police officer of the State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB) of the state police said  Thiruvananthapuram Rural and Malappuram police districts have been coming on top of the list of crimes against women alternately in the last four years.

The statistics show that a total of 748 cases of crimes against women had been registered in the rural district till June this year. When the total 1,073 cases registered in 2020 are taken into account, the number of cases in the first six months of this year itself shows a 39.4 per cent increase on average monthly. Molestation is the most reported crime against women in the rural limit. Be it in public or private place, women are at the receiving end. Till June this year, 141 women were molested by men. Last year, 375 such cases were reported. In 2019, a total of 361 cases were registered. 

The other major atrocity women face is rape. A total of 109 rape cases were registered in the rural limit till June this year. Last year, 158 rape cases were registered while 232 rape cases were registered in 2019. Besides, 86 cases of cruelty by husbands were registered in the first six months this year. In 2020, there were 203 such cases while 201 cases were registered in 2019. As per the data available with Kerala State Women’s Commission, 176 cases were registered by the commission pertaining to cruelty by husbands in Thiruvananthapuram rural district alone.

According to police, molestation, rape and cruelty by husbands are the major crimes reported against women in the rural district. Women’s murders are included in the list of general category of murder cases. The police said the spurt in the cases of crimes against women points towards higher detection or reporting of such cases rather than an actual rise in the district. However, what’s worrying is the low conviction rate in these cases. The culprits walk free due to weak prosecution and various legal loopholes.

“In the rural district, we have 40 police stations, the highest in the state, and the rural police limit is big as well compared to other rural police districts in the state. We have coastal, high-range and other regions. Compared to the city, the rural police limit has various kinds of people such as farmers, labourers and common people who are less educated. So, crimes might be higher. However, it is a positive sign that people are coming forward to lodge complaints and the detection rate is higher. We are taking steps to prevent crimes against women which is our top priority,” said Rural district police chief P K Madhu. 

Shahida Kamaal, member of the State Women’s commission, said the crimes against women would come down only if the people’s mindset changes. “People’s mindset, especially that of men, should change. Not all, but some men are having a feudal mindset. They should be aware that women are not slaves to them. Though we have a strong legal system, society should come forward to take the crimes against women as a social issue. Then only the crimes will decline,” she said.

“The commission is initiating awareness sessions online and offline to make the people understand that women are an integral part of the society. In the sessions, we are inviting all family members so as to ensure a peaceful life. We are also creating awareness to prevent alcohol and drug abuse which is a common factor behind the crimes against women,” she said. 

ALARMING NUMBERS
UA total of 109 rape cases were registered in the rural limit till June this year. Last year, 158 rape cases were registered while 232 rape cases were registered in 2019. Besides, 86 cases of cruelty by husbands were registered in the first six months this year. In 2020, there were 203 such cases while 201 cases were registered in 2019. Kerala State Women’s Commission registered 176 cases pertaining to cruelty by husbands in Thiruvananthapuram rural district alone.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Women safety Kerala Thiruvananthapuram
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Pandemic stress blamed as close to 40 per cent first-year MBBS students fail exam in Bihar
People wait to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Amid emergence of new variant, 8 Maharashtra districts show rise in Covid numbers
Red Fort. (Photo | PTI)
Tunnel used by Britishers to reach Red Fort discovered at Delhi Assembly
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chats with Suresh Gopi after receiving the guava sapling
Kerala girl’s guava sapling makes it to PM Modi’s courtyard

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy snowfall snapped the communication lines, resulting in delayed alert to the district authorities. (Representational Photo | AP)
Climate Change: In one year, Himachal Pradesh loses 18.52% of its snow cover, suggests study
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Photoshoot on a dumpster: Jharkhand model raises awareness by doing catwalk on garbage!
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp