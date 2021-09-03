Nutrition Month programmes under WCD across Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of Nutrition Month, the Women and Child Development Department will conduct month-long programmes that aim to improve the nutritional outcomes in children, adolescent girls, pregnant women and lactating mothers of the state. The programmes include webinars held at the district level on various topics such as the importance of exercise in reducing obesity, Vitamin D deficiency, nutritious food for pregnant women and lactating mothers, diseases among children caused by lack of necessary nutrients in the food, importance of fibrous foods and different methods of food preservation and processing that can be used to preserve seasonal fruits and vegetables. The webinars will also focus on the physical and behavioural changes in adolescents.

Online awareness programmes will be held for children, parents and the public till September 7. “The sessions will include discussions on creating a balanced diet for nuclear families that are on a budget and complementary food that can be given to children. Besides, doctors from community health centres will provide lessons on diseases caused by lack of vital nutrients,” said an official.

Anganwadi workers will visit the houses of children under the age of 18, pregnant women and lactating mothers from September 8 till September 20 and collect details like height, weight and more. A check-up will also be conducted for severely underweight children and those suffering from moderate, acute or severe acute malnutrition and further treatment will be provided to them.Breastfeeding centres will be set up in two locations in every district for `2 lakh. A nutrition garden will also be set up in each Anganwadi.