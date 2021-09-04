Cargo containing ISRO shipment hits roadblock

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Efforts are on to aid in the transportation of the hydraulic-axle trailer carrying the components for the construction of the trisonic wind tunnel at Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), Thumba. The movement of the cargo carrying the settling chamber for the trisonic wind tunnel hit a roadblock after it was obstructed by the height of a foot-overbridge at Kazhakoottam.

The authorities have decided to divert the cargo into the service road which will give enough clearance for the passage of the trailer. A request has been sent to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to temporarily fill a nearby drain with sandbags to facilitate the movement of the cargo into the service road, to which the NHAI has agreed in principle. Once the cargo is set in motion, it can arrive in VSSC in a matter of two days.

According to officials, it is just a difference of 5 cm that is posing a problem for the passage of the cargo. Authorities hope to move the cargo via the nearby service road with it being on a lower ground. The cargo comprises two components that are being transported using an 80-wheel trailer. According to officials, a road survey and clearance for the transportation of the massive cargo was arranged much ahead of its transportation. However, the height of the cargo increased by 5 cm during the packing of the component which has led to this precarious situation, an official has said.

The cargo which arrived from Mumbai at Kollam port was being transported by road to Thumba. The trailer can move only 10 km per day and is being transported during the daytime. While 8-10 permanent staff is accompanying the trailer, many casual labourers are involved to facilitate the movement of the massive cargo by road.

The settling chamber is a three-piece component and the particular consignment carries two of the components. The final component will also be transported by road but since its dimensions are smaller, it wouldn’t cause an issue, the official said. Once the third component arrives, the three components are integrated to form the settling chamber.

Mere 5-cm difference

