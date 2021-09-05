STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Prelim work begins on proposed NH parallel to MC Road connecting Thiruvananthapuram to Angamaly

Authorities envision the 227-km highway as a greenfield road with reduced evictions and displacement of people and it is proposed at the eastern side of the existing MC Road.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The new six-lane national highway (SH-1 and NH 183) proposed in the state parallel to MC Road connecting the capital city to Angamaly via Kottarakkara and Kottayam as part of BharatMala Pariyojana scheme is inching closer to reality.

The preliminary proceeding for the highway began with issuing the notification of fixation of Competent Authority Land Acquisition (CALA) on Tuesday. The process starts with the appointment of a revenue functionary of the state government as CALA.  

Authorities envision the 227-km highway as a greenfield road with reduced evictions and displacement of people. It is proposed at the eastern side of the existing MC Road. The NHAI also ensures that it will avoid cutting down trees as much as possible.

However, the alignment of the stretch is yet to be finalised as the state revenue authorities could start it only after the state government appointed the competent authority for each district where the highway passes through.

According to an NHAI official, they will issue 3(A) notification for land acquisition in three months once the topographic survey of the stretch is completed by the state revenue authorities. The alignment could be fixed only after the survey. The deputy collectors (land acquisition) for the districts have also been appointed. 

"We have issued the notification to fix the district-level competent authority to be appointed by the state government. They will conduct a topographic survey of the proposed stretch and will fix an alignment. Then, they will submit a report to NHAI for further perusal. Only when this is completed can we will issue 3(A) notification which is the main notification for land acquisition. We expect to issue this notification in three months so that the land acquisition proceedings can be done afterwards," said P Pradeep, project director, NHAI.

As part of the project, the revenue department will acquire land in six districts. 

