Thiruvananthapuram: Locals block vehicle carrying crucial machinery to VSSC

The huge consignment being ferried using an 80-wheel trailer was blocked by the residents, who demanded that the contract labourers, should be allowed to unload the consignment.

Published: 05th September 2021 03:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2021 03:56 PM   |  A+A-

The transportation of the hydraulic-axle carrying components for the construction of the trisonic wind tunnel for VSSC being interrupted by the locals in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)

The transportation of the hydraulic-axle carrying components for the construction of the trisonic wind tunnel for VSSC being interrupted by the locals in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The transportation of the hydraulic-axle carrying the components for the construction of the trisonic wind tunnel for the VSSC was interrupted by the local people near Kochuveli on Sunday morning.

The huge consignment being ferried using an 80-wheel trailer was blocked by the residents, who demanded that the contract labourers, mostly from the locality itself, who are working in the VSSC, should be allowed to unload the consignment.

The VSSC officials, meanwhile, said the agitators were demanding Rs 2000 per tonne, which would come to about Rs 10 lakh in total, if they are not allowed to unload the machine parts.

"To unload this machinery the service of the contract workers is not required. Even cranes are not being used for this purpose. It's being unloaded using sophisticated technology. So the demand for the remuneration is not justifiable," said VSSC sources.

Following the deadlock, the government entrusted the District Labour Officer to hold discussions with the agitators and resolve the issue.

The District Labour Officer told Express that he has taken steps to resolve the row. "Many of the local residents are employed as contract labourers who claimed that it’s their right to unload the consignment.

But the VSSC officials say it has to be unloaded in a sophisticated manner.

"The vehicle has been allowed into the VSSC compound," he said.

