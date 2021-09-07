One-week lockdown in 174 wards 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of a spike in Covid cases, the district administration has imposed stringent lockdown restrictions in 174 local body wards, where the Weekly Infection Population Ratio (WIPR) has crossed 7, for one week. The restrictions came into force from Monday. Only shops selling essential items will be allowed to function in these areas from 7am to 7pm, District Collector Navjot Khosa said on Monday. Shops selling food, vegetables, dairy products, fodder and poultry feed can operate, adhering to Covid protocol. Ration shops, Maveli stores and Milma booths can function daily till 5 pm.

1,483 TEST POSITIVE FOR COVID IN DISTRICT

T’Puram: The district on Monday reported 1,483 fresh Covid positive cases. The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) is 13.6%. The total number of deaths reported is eight in the last 24 hours. As many as two health workers are also among the infected. The district also recorded 2,085 recoveries on the day. At present, the district has 16,717 active cases.